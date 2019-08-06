News Releases from Region 05

EPA Meeting on August 14 to Discuss Sewer Work Near Amphenol Site in Franklin, Indiana

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA052

CHICAGO (August 6, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to discuss upcoming sewer work near the former Amphenol Corp. facility in Franklin, Ind. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Johnson County Library-Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin. EPA staff and engineering consultants will be available to answer questions from residents and members of the public.

Amphenol Corp. and the City of Franklin will soon begin working on sewers on North Forsythe Street, Hamilton Avenue, Glendale Drive, and Ross Court. The project involves replacing or re-lining damaged sewers and removing contamination from the Amphenol site that remains around the old sewers. Although not related to the sanitary sewer work, utility companies may replace water mains and gas lines in this area around the same time.

EPA and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) are coordinating their efforts to respond to contaminated sites in Franklin and Johnson County, Ind. EPA’s current efforts in Franklin are focused on the Amphenol site, which is being cleaned up under the authority of the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. IDEM has identified other sites and is responding through its State Cleanup Program.

If you need further information about the open house or require special accommodations, contact EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Kirstin Safakas at safakas.kirstin@epa.gov or 312-886-6015 by Friday, Aug. 9.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/in/amphenolfranklin-power-products-franklin-ind.

###