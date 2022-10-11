EPA Mid-Atlantic Announces Climate Adaptation Plan to Increase Resilience to Impacts of Climate Change

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 7, 2022) – Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mid-Atlantic Region released its Climate Adaptation Implementation Plan, one of 20 developed across the agency by all regional offices and national programs .

The Plan reaffirms the strong commitments made in EPA’s 2021 Climate Adaptation Action Plan to address the devastating impacts of climate change on communities across the nation, while advancing environmental justice. It also provides specific steps to protect human health and the environment and increase the resilience of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

President Biden has set the most ambitious climate change mitigation and adaptation goals in U.S. history, and EPA will continue to play a central role in delivering on those commitments now that it’s clearer than ever that climate change isn’t a distant threat, it’s impacting communities across the nation every day.

“The climate we had been accustomed to is no longer a reliable guide for what to expect in the future,” said EPA Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Our call to action starts now to safeguard our people and protect our environment from climate impacts, with a focus on our most vulnerable communities.”

Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the Inflation Reduction Act, EPA is making bold, transformational investments to strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change, while reducing harmful air pollution, rebuilding critical infrastructure, advancing environmental equity and saving families money on their energy bills.

The Implementation Plan recognizes that climate disruption often hits already overburdened communities the hardest and the disproportionate impacts on those who are already underserved including low-income communities and communities of color, children, the elderly, tribes, and indigenous people. EPA Mid-Atlantic will continue to engage with underserved communities to ensure the agencies actions follow the principles of environmental justice...

Visit the Region 3 Climate Change Webpage at: https://www.epa.gov/climate-adaptation/climate-change-epa-mid-atlantic-region

To read all 20 Climate Adaptation Implementation Plans that were developed by EPA’s major offices, visit: https://www.epa.gov/climate-adaptation/climate-adaptation-plan

For more information on EPA’s 2021 Climate Adaptation Action Plan, visit: https://www.epa.gov/climate-adaptation/climate-adaptation-plan