EPA Mid-Atlantic Releases Local Lead Action Plan (LLAP) Guide

March 28, 2023

PHILADELPHIA (March 28, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Mid-Atlantic Region has released the Local Lead Action Plan (LLAP) Guide. The LLAP Guide is a free, web-based framework, designed to help local government officials identify lead issues and create a plan to address them.

“Thanks to the ingenuity, innovation and commitment of our regional lead prevention team, this lead action guide is now available to all communities nationwide,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “The guide will help local leaders take the most effective actions to reduce lead exposure in their communities.”

The LLAP Guide reflects EPA’s Lead Strategy, which emphasizes reducing lead exposures and disparities in communities. The Guide also allows local government officials to customize their plan to match their own unique priorities and address lead problems wherever they exist. In addition, under EPA’s lead strategy, the agency is working to identify communities with high lead exposures, and the Guide will be available as a resource for communities to improve their lead-related health outcomes.

The LLAP Guide consists of:

Checklists: Three interactive checklists designed to help local government officials identify the presence of lead, as well as current or emerging lead-related issues, and opportunities to address them in their communities.

Local Lead Action Plan Template: A template designed for local government officials to develop their own lead action plans.

Implementation Resources: Additional information on resources such as funding, outreach, and coalition building. EPA encourages local officials to work with their communities, as well as partners at the federal, state, and local levels.

Strategies for Success: Best practices for developing and implementing a local lead action plan, including case studies from local governments that have created successful LLAPs.

EPA will be hosting virtual training sessions for local government officials to learn more about the LLAP Guide and how to use it:

Wednesday, April 26 th : 2 – 3:30 pm EST Wednesday, May 24 th : 2 – 3:30 pm EST



To register and find out more information, visit the LLAP website at: epa.gov/lead/llap-guide