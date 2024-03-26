EPA New England honors 2024 ENERGY STAR Winners in Conn., Mass. and N.H.

March 26, 2024

Contact Information (857) 262-3789 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON, MA (Mar. 26, 2024) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proud to honor New England Region ENERGY STAR winners for their outstanding leadership in support of the clean energy transition. ENERGY STAR Award Winners will be recognized at an event in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, April 25.

"I congratulate this year's award winners for their innovation and leadership in delivering cost-effective energy efficient solutions that create jobs, protect the climate, and contribute to a healthier environment for everyone," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash.

The awards recognize leaders among the thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500®—that partner with EPA through the ENERGY STAR program. For every $1 EPA spends to administer ENERGY STAR, these partners collectively add $230 of their own investment. The result is: millions of ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, apartments, buildings, and industrial plants across the nation; utility rebate programs reaching 95% of American households; 4 billion tons of greenhouse gas reductions; and $500 billion in cost savings.

New England winners:

Beacon Capital Partners, Boston, Mass. - A private real estate investment firm that has maintained a longstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR and energy conservation, has implemented several initiatives to support its decarbonization program, and continues to promote the value of ENERGY STAR and energy management to internal staff. Sustained Excellence winner for 11 years.

- A private real estate investment firm that has maintained a longstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR and energy conservation, has implemented several initiatives to support its decarbonization program, and continues to promote the value of ENERGY STAR and energy management to internal staff. Sustained Excellence winner for 11 years. BXP, Boston, Mass. -A real estate investment trust that has demonstrated ongoing dedication to corporate sustainability, integrating ENERGY STAR into all aspects of its robust energy management program and achieving significant milestones in its ambitious decarbonization strategy. Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.

-A real estate investment trust that has demonstrated ongoing dedication to corporate sustainability, integrating ENERGY STAR into all aspects of its robust energy management program and achieving significant milestones in its ambitious decarbonization strategy. Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year. EBI Consulting, Burlington, Mass. - An environmental risk and compliance consulting firm that has benchmarked 100% of its more than 600 properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, earned certification for 98 buildings and enhanced the client experience with ENERGY STAR tools and resources.

- An environmental risk and compliance consulting firm that has benchmarked 100% of its more than 600 properties in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, earned certification for 98 buildings and enhanced the client experience with ENERGY STAR tools and resources. Energize Connecticut in partnership with Eversource and Avangrid, Orange, Conn . – An electric and gas utilities that has leveraged ENERGY STAR criteria and tools across their program portfolio to help customers in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors manage energy use and save money on utility bills. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years.

. – An electric and gas utilities that has leveraged ENERGY STAR criteria and tools across their program portfolio to help customers in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors manage energy use and save money on utility bills. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years. GID, Boston, Mass. - An investor, operator, and developer of commercial real estate that has leveraged ENERGY STAR tools and resources to improve the energy efficiency of its properties and developed several innovative ways to engage with staff to promote its energy management strategy.

- An investor, operator, and developer of commercial real estate that has leveraged ENERGY STAR tools and resources to improve the energy efficiency of its properties and developed several innovative ways to engage with staff to promote its energy management strategy. New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities, Manchester, NH - A utility consortium that has consistently promoted energy efficiency best practices to builders, energy rating companies, consumers, and other stakeholders, and supported the construction of more than 900 ENERGY STAR certified homes, representing an increase of 20% compared with 2022. Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years.

- A utility consortium that has consistently promoted energy efficiency best practices to builders, energy rating companies, consumers, and other stakeholders, and supported the construction of more than 900 ENERGY STAR certified homes, representing an increase of 20% compared with 2022. Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years. Office Properties Income Trust, Newton, Mass. - A real estate investment firm that has maintained its ongoing dedication to improving its energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources in unique ways to communicate throughout its organization. Sustained Excellence winner for 5 years.

- A real estate investment firm that has maintained its ongoing dedication to improving its energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources in unique ways to communicate throughout its organization. Sustained Excellence winner for 5 years. Rockhill Management, L.L.C., Boston, Mass. - A property management company that has achieved ENERGY STAR Certification for 17 properties, and demonstrated innovation through its Property Playoff campaign, a friendly competition which trained 100% of property managers on how to benchmark in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, and led to a two percent overall energy reduction across its portfolio from September to November.

- A property management company that has achieved ENERGY STAR Certification for 17 properties, and demonstrated innovation through its Property Playoff campaign, a friendly competition which trained 100% of property managers on how to benchmark in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, and led to a two percent overall energy reduction across its portfolio from September to November. The RMR Group LLC, Newton, Mass . - An asset management company that has demonstrated a commitment to improving its portfolio energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources in unique ways to communicate throughout its organization. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years.

. - An asset management company that has demonstrated a commitment to improving its portfolio energy management program, leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources in unique ways to communicate throughout its organization. Sustained Excellence winner for 4 years. The Sponsors of Mass Save, Westborough, Mass. - A collaboration of gas and electric utilities in Massachusetts that has strategically leveraged the ENERGY STAR brand in consumer education and awareness campaigns, resulting in rebates for more than 29,000 ENERGY STAR certified appliances and smart thermostats. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years.

- A collaboration of gas and electric utilities in Massachusetts that has strategically leveraged the ENERGY STAR brand in consumer education and awareness campaigns, resulting in rebates for more than 29,000 ENERGY STAR certified appliances and smart thermostats. Sustained Excellence winner for 7 years. Xerox Corporation, Norwalk, Conn. - A work solutions company specializing in print technology, imaging, and data analytics that has aggressively reduced low-power standby mode energy use in its professional imaging products while also reducing the energy consumption of its other imaging equipment products by up to 49%. Sustained Excellence winner for 2 years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and all 2024 ENERGY STAR Award Winners' achievements.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.