EPA News: Penske Logistics LLC Awarded Top Environmental Performers and Leaders for Freight Supply Chain Efficiency

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 29, 2021) – Penske Logistics LLC, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, has been honored with a SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a true industry leader in freight supply chain environmental performance and energy efficiency.

Penske was one of 60 truck and multimodal carriers to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay’s nearly 4,000 Partners. This year’s awards were announced at a virtual press event hosted by the EPA with its SmartWay Partners, key stakeholders, and media in attendance.

“For 17 years, EPA’s SmartWay Transport Partnership has empowered businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution.” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator Diana Esher. “We commend the innovation, drive, and collaborative spirit of our partners whose efforts are helping to meet the challenge of climate change and to create a healthier environment for us all.”

Penske has consistently demonstrated that operations know how its specialists and engineers help improve their customers’ supply chain through flexibility and by using proven data collection and analysis techniques, proprietary modeling tools, and extensive experience with diverse supply chains to ultimately save time and money.

Penske Logistics consultants augment supply chains by:

Quickly identifying potential cost savings to operational constraints.

Providing a way to quickly validate improvement opportunities.

Recommending the strategy that works best with their clients and their customers.

Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 143 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) 2.7 million tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx), and 112,000 tons of particulate matter (PM), while saving $44.8 billion in fuel costs and 335 million barrels of oil – equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 21 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit: www.epa.gov/smartway/