EPA Now Hosting Biweekly National Environmental Justice Community Engagement Calls

September 27, 2021

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites Environmental Justice (EJ) advocates and the public to participate in the agency’s National Environmental Justice Community Engagement Calls, now happening biweekly, to discuss and receive feedback on all aspects of EJ at EPA with partners and communities.

“The voice of communities is what centers and drives our efforts to advance environmental justice at EPA,” said Office of Environmental Justice Director Matthew Tejada. “Our mission to protect the health and environments of everyone in the United States can only be achieved if we listen to and engage with communities who have not received the same level of protection. Given the historic mandate of the Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Regan’s leadership, these calls are a direct line for EPA to hear from communities.”

By increasing the community engagement calls from quarterly to biweekly, EPA will further encourage an open dialogue with EJ leaders and advocates. These meetings not only serve as an opportunity to give an update on EPA’s EJ work and its resources, but also to listen and learn from communities, partners, and stakeholders. Additionally, the biweekly community engagement calls speak to the agency’s commitment to Justice40, an initiative announced by President Joe Biden, to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of relevant federal investments to disadvantaged communities.

The next national EJ community engagement call is Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/epa-national-environmental-justice-community-engagement-call-sep-28-2021-registration-173740832507.

To see the calendar for upcoming calls, register for upcoming calls, and view meeting materials for past calls, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice/national-environmental-justice-community-engagement-calls. You can also follow the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice on Twitter (@EPAEnvJustice) and subscribe to the EPA’s EJ listserv by sending a blank email to join-epa-ej@lists.epa.gov.