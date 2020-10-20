News Releases from Region 05

EPA offers DePue Superfund Site cleanup availability sessions

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-028

DePUE, Ill. – (October 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold availability sessions to discuss cleanup at DePue Superfund site, Wednesday, October 21, 12-5 p.m., and Thursday, October 22, 11-4 p.m. EPA is wrapping up for the season and is completing cleanup of 44 properties, including four public areas – at the DePue Unit School, Lake DePue Park, athletic fields, and White City Park.

The public can attend the sessions either in person or by phone:

In person: outside the VFW Hall, DePue VFW Hall, 202 W. 1st St.

By telephone: dial 312-667-5632, then enter Conference ID 514 454 185#

During in-person availability sessions, EPA observes CDC guidance to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Our safety measures include wearing face coverings, having hand sanitizer available, and using disinfectant for wiping down any commonly touched surfaces and materials. We encourage attendees to wear a face covering during their visit.

The DePue site is a 950-acre area that at one time contained a zinc smelter and a phosphate fertilizer plant. The site is contaminated with elevated levels of metals, including zinc, lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, copper and manganese.

For more information: Charles Rodriguez, 312-886-7472, rodriguez.charles@epa.gov

For more information on the DePue site: www.epa.gov/superfund/depue-newjersey-zinc

