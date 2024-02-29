EPA Opens $1.5M Grant Competition for Pollution Source Reduction Projects, Apply By April 15th

Pollution prevention improves human and environmental health and promotes economic resiliency

February 29, 2024

PHILADELPHIA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) invites eligible applicants in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, and Washington D.C. to apply for a Regional Source Reduction Assistance grant by April 15, 2024. This regional competitive grant provides awardees with up to $240,000 in funding for projects that promote practical source reduction practices, tools and training, or Pollution Prevention (P2) approaches to measurably improve the environment.

In support of the Biden-Harris Administration’s priorities, these grants will emphasize projects that support environmental justice and prevention of greenhouse gas emissions. EPA anticipates awarding between seven and 27 awards ranging from $40,000 to $240,000. Eligible applicants include states, local, interstate, and intrastate government agencies and instrumentalities, federally recognized Tribes, inter-tribal consortia, and non-profit organizations.

Every year, the United States produces billions of pounds of pollution and spends billions of dollars controlling this pollution. Source reduction activities can lessen exposure to toxic chemicals, conserve natural resources, and reduce financial costs for businesses, particularly waste management, and cleanup.

The agency is particularly interested in receiving applications for projects in that result in reduced generation and use of hazardous materials, projects that address reducing use of natural resources such as energy or water, and projects that support underserved communities. All projects must take place within the geographic boundaries of one of EPA Regions 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

EPA may make additional awards under this solicitation if additional funding becomes available after the original selections are made. Applications require a cost share or match of 5% of the federal funds requested.



For more information or to apply, visit www.grants.gov and go to Funding Opportunity Announcement EPA-REGIONS-LCRD-2024-01.