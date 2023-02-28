EPA Opens Community Welcome Center in East Palestine for Residents and Business Owners

EPA Community Welcome Center to provide community with ‘one-stop shop’ for information about the ongoing response to the train derailment; EPA deploys TAGA mobile lab to conduct real-time air-monitoring during waste removal

February 28, 2023

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – As response efforts shift to the long-term cleanup phase, today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is opening a community welcome center in East Palestine, Ohio. The EPA Community Welcome Center will provide residents with a one-stop shop for information regarding the federal government’s ongoing response efforts to the train derailment that occurred on February 3. Residents and business owners will be able to visit the welcome center and access details about available resources, including in-door air-monitoring screenings and residential and business cleaning services.

EPA is also deploying another mobile laboratory that performs real-time air-monitoring and sampling analyses during the cleanup phase. Working in coordination with local, state, and federal public health agencies, the real-time data will allow EPA to ensure that the removal of wastes is done in a manner that protects people’s health. Administrator Michael Regan made the announcement today at the opening of the welcome center, where he was joined by Mayor Conaway and federal officials.

“The East Palestine community suffered a terrible trauma, and EPA is committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to equip residents and business owners with the resources they need to recover and feel whole again,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The Community Welcome Center will provide a space for the community to access critical information about the federal government’s ongoing response efforts, sign up for indoor air monitoring screenings, and learn more about the process for scheduling cleaning services. During my first visit to East Palestine, I promised that EPA would be here until the job is done and done right. We are going to be here to support the people of East Palestine for as long as it may take.”

Today’s announcement builds on the federal government’s ongoing response efforts to the East Palestine train derailment. At President Biden’s direction, interagency teams have been out in the community of East Palestine ensuring residents receive up-to-date information. Over the past few days, teams have interacted with more than 530 households, distributing flyers, answering questions, and directing residents to available resources.

TAGA Mobile Laboratory

EPA has been and continues to conduct stationary and roaming air monitoring and sampling activities in the community using various devices. As the state-led emergency response transitions to the remediation phase, EPA is deploying a Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer (TAGA) mobile laboratory, which will conduct real-time air monitoring and sampling analyses during waste removal. The mobile lab enables EPA to receive air results in real-time for specific chemicals, rather than having to send offsite to a lab, and will help advance the agency’s work to protect the East Palestine community during the cleanup process.

Get in Touch with EPA

Residents who would like more information about cleaning services – or about the response more generally – can get in touch with EPA through several ways: