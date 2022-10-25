EPA Opens Public Comment Period on Proposed Cleanup Plan at Former Radio Material Corp. Site in Attica, Indiana

Public hearing will be held on November 2 at City Hall

October 25, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a 30-day public comment period on a proposed plan to clean up the Radio Materials Corp. site at 1095 E. Summit St., Attica, Indiana. The plan proposes long-term groundwater monitoring and restrictions on groundwater and land uses to protect people from the remaining contamination.

EPA will host an in-person informational meeting on Wednesday, November 2, 5-6 p.m., at Attica City Hall, 305 E. Main St. Agency experts will present more detailed information about the proposed plan and be available to answer questions. A formal public hearing, where residents are invited to provide on-the-record comments, follows from 6-7 p.m.



Radio Materials manufactured electronics from 1948 to 2000 and released volatile organic compounds which contaminated groundwater and soil at the site and beyond the fence line. EPA-approved treatment systems are now operating to stabilize and clean up contaminated areas on-site, and to prevent VOCs from affecting drinking water and to stop soil vapors from seeping into local homes.

EPA will make its cleanup plan final after reviewing all comments received through November 24. Comments can be submitted online, by confidential voicemail at 312-886-7613, by email to Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov), or by mail to Francisco Arcaute (U.S. EPA Region 5, RE 19 J, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60604-3590).



For more information please visit EPA’s website.