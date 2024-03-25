EPA Orders Amphenol Corp. to Implement Final Cleanup Plan for Amphenol/Franklin Power Products Site in Indiana

Company to clean up contamination in groundwater, install barriers for the remaining volatile organic compounds

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a new administrative order on consent at the Amphenol/Franklin Power Products site in Franklin, Indiana. The cleanup will include installation of permeable reactive barriers to break down remaining contamination from volatile organic compounds.

This order requires the company to restore groundwater at the site to its “best use potential.” The cleanup is based on the plan proposed in the EPA’s 2022 statement of basis, which was finalized in the EPA’s 2023 final decision and response to comments. As part of the final remedy, the company will install permeable reactive barriers along Forsythe Street and Hamilton Avenue to help to break down remaining contamination.

The EPA initially required Amphenol Corp. to install interim vapor intrusion mitigation systems on residential properties and a groundwater pump-and-treat system to contain and treat groundwater before proper disposal under a 1998 administrative order on consent. The mitigation systems addressed the potential pathways for immediate human exposure to volatile organic compounds. The new installation of permeable reactive barriers will reduce concentrations in groundwater to meet long-term cleanup goals.

Following the issuance of the new order, Amphenol Corp. will develop a workplan for the EPA’s review and approval. The workplan will outline the construction of the final cleanup plan as well as proposed monitoring activities to ensure ongoing protection of human health and the environment. Construction will begin after the EPA’s approval of this workplan, and a timeline of which will be shared with residents.

