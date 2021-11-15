EPA Orders CHS Inc. in Minnesota to Stop Selling the Cancelled Pesticide Engenia

November 15, 2021

CHICAGO (November 15, 2021) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a “stop sale” order to CHS Inc., headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, to immediately stop the sale or use of the cancelled pesticide Engenia in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

EPA issued a final cancellation order in June 2020 for three dicamba-based pesticides, including Engenia (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345), which prohibited the sale or use of such pesticides after July 31, 2020. In September 2021, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture documented the sale of Engenia at a CHS store in Herman, Minnesota.

Pesticides must be evaluated through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale. EPA issued the order in June 2020 cancelling the registration of Engenia and two other dicamba-based pesticides following a decision by the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals vacating those registrations. Dicamba is an agricultural herbicide used to control weeds when applied to soybeans and other crops.

