EPA orders facility improvements at Satala Shipyard and Tafuna facility

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

AMERICAN SAMOA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached an agreement with the Territory of American Samoa and the American Samoa Shipyard Services Authority to improve conditions at the Satala Shipyard and an inland facility in Tafuna.

“These actions will protect the community and coastal waters from pollution for this and future generations,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “EPA will continue to focus on protecting Pago Pago Harbor and the marine environment for the benefit of all in American Samoa.”

At the Satala Shipyard, EPA inspectors observed unauthorized industrial runoff into the Pago Pago Harbor, a violation of the facility’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, required under the Clean Water Act. EPA inspections also found the Satala Shipyard and an inland facility in Tafuna were improperly storing and managing hazardous waste. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act requires hazardous wastes must be stored, handled and disposed of using measures that safeguard public health and the environment.

Under the settlement agreements, the American Samoa Shipyard Services Authority will improve wastewater and stormwater controls and properly manage hazardous materials. These corrective actions include:

Repairing a 3,000-ton dry dock to prevent discharges

Proper monitoring and sampling of stormwater discharges

Implementing best management practices to prevent hazardous materials and other pollutants from entering water

Removing and properly disposing 80 drums of hazardous waste stored at the Tafuna facility

Developing plans to properly store, handle and dispose of hazardous waste

Activities conducted at Satala Shipyard include welding, fabrication, sandblasting, painting, and fitting valves and pipes. These activities generate hazardous waste and sources of pollutants that can discharge to Pago Pago Harbor and degrade water quality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/pi/administrative-orders-consent-american-samoa-shipyard-services-authority-and-territory-american