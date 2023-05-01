EPA orders Florida Garden Supplies, Inc. in Livonia, Michigan to stop sale of unregistered pesticides

May 1, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

On April 26, 2023, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a stop sale, use, or removal order to Florida Garden Supplies Inc. in Livonia, Michigan. The order will prevent the illegal distribution and sale of unregistered pesticide products by Xtreme Nutrients at Florida Garden Supplies’ retail locations and website.

Xtreme Nutrients is a brand of pesticides that Florida Garden Supplies appears to manufacture in-house and sell at its retail stores. Products belonging to this brand, including Power Rock Flower Hardener, Early Turn A, Early Turn B, Xtreme Veg, Root Tonic, Xtreme Boost, and Rhino Drive Triple Action, are not registered with EPA.

The Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act classifies products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses, including those that meet the definition of a plant growth regulator as pesticides. All pesticides distributed or sold in the U.S. are required to be registered by EPA to ensure products perform as intended and will not harm people, non-target species, or the environment when used as directed.

Florida Garden Supplies is headquartered in Hialeah, Florida and has 8 other retail locations in Florida, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Michigan. EPA will be in contact with Florida Garden Supplies to determine what additional steps may be required.

