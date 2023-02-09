EPA orders Hydro House in Lake Orion, Michigan to stop sale of unregistered pesticide

February 9, 2023

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a stop sale, use or removal order to Kaya Investment Group Inc., doing business as Hydro House, 622 South Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan. The order will prevent the illegal distribution and sale of an unregistered pesticide product, Front Row Ag CleanUp.

Front Row Ag CleanUp is a water sterilizer that Hydro House sells at its retail store. Under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses, including those that claim to be water sterilizers, are pesticides. All pesticides distributed or sold in the United States are required to be registered by EPA to ensure products perform as intended and will not harm people, non-target species or the environment when used as directed. Consumers who rely on ineffective products to sterilize water may face an increased risk of exposure to bacteria or viruses.

EPA will be in contact with Hydro House to determine what additional steps may be required.

