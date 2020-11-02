News Releases from Region 05

EPA Orders Rising Biosciences in Sandusky, Ohio, to Stop Selling Pesticide

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

SANDUSKY, OHIO (November 2, 2020) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a “Stop Sale” order to Rising Biosciences, Inc. (doing business as “Oxi-Thyme, Inc.”) in Sandusky, Ohio, to immediately halt the sale or distribution of a pesticide product, “Oxy Blast 50 Hydrogen Peroxide Solution.”

The company has made claims about this pesticide on its website that are not allowed under the product’s registration, and that could mislead the public regarding the product’s safety and effectiveness against viruses, including the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. In addition, the company has used labeling for the product that failed to include directions for use which are necessary for effecting the purpose for which the product is intended, and which, if complied with, are adequate to protect health and the environment. The labeling also did not include warning or caution statements intended to protect the environment.

“EPA is committed to ensuring that Americans have access to effective disinfectant products,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede. “By taking this action, the Agency emphasizes how critical it is for companies to comply with federal pesticide laws designed to protect human health.”

The “Stop Sale” order requires the company to stop selling or distributing the product “Oxy Blast 50 Hydrogen Peroxide Solution.” EPA has determined that the product is misbranded for at least two reasons: the labeling used by the company on containers of the product fail to include directions for use which are necessary for effecting the product’s purpose, and which, if complied with, are adequate to protect health and the environment; and the pesticide’s labeling fails to include the necessary warning or caution statements designed to protect the environment. The Agency also has determined that the claims made in connection with the sale or distribution of the product on the company’s website substantially differ from the claims that were approved by EPA as part of the product’s registration.

Under FIFRA, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses, among other things on surfaces, are considered pesticides and must go through EPA’s registration process to ensure that the products perform as intended prior to their distribution or sale in commerce. Public health claims can only be made for products that have been properly tested and are registered with EPA. The agency will not register a pesticide until it has been determined that it will not pose an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment, when used in accordance with the label directions. Products not registered by EPA may be harmful to human health, cause adverse health effects, and may not be effective against the spread of viruses or other pathogens.

For additional information about pesticides, visit: http://www.epa.gov/pesticides/