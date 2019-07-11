News Releases from Region 05

EPA to oversee hazardous waste cleanup at Solvay Coke and Gas Co. Superfund Alternative site in Milwaukee

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA045

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, announced that it will oversee the hazardous waste cleanup at the Solvay Coke and Gas Co. Superfund Alternative site in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We Energies, one of the companies responsible for the contamination, will conduct a $15.9 million soil cleanup under a plan approved by EPA, anticipated to be completed in September 2020.

The former manufactured coke and gas facility spans 46 acres in a primarily industrial and commercial area. Oily soil and possible cyanide-contaminated soil will be cleaned up. We Energies will also remove piping and install a cover and groundwater monitoring wells.

This plan reflects EPA’s commitment to prioritize the Superfund program and ensure that these sites are cleaned up as quickly and safely as possible.

For more information about the site, visit: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/solvay-coke.



###