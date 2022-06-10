EPA to Participate in Farmer to Farmer Grant funded Groundbreaking Nutrient Recovery Technology Demonstration to Support a Sustainable Agricultural Circular Economy

June 10, 2022

HAVANA, Fla. (June 10, 2022) — On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Northwest Florida Water Management District (NWFWMD) in along with May Nursery, will demonstrate how unused nutrients from agricultural practices can be captured and transformed into a biofertilizer to support a sustainable agricultural circular economy.

The NWFWMD was awarded $959,754 through an EPA Farmer-to-Farmer grant last year for an Algae Harvesting and Biomass Reuse project where unused nutrients from agricultural practices are captured and transformed into a biofertilizer to support sustainable nutrient reduction in agricultural runoff.

WHAT: EPA Farmer to Farmer Project Demonstration

WHO: Daniel Blackman, EPA Region 4 Administrator

Marc Wyatt, EPA Gulf of Mexico Division Director

Anna Upton, Governing Board Member, NWFWMD

May Nursey

WHEN: June 14, 2022, 10 am – 11 am EDT

WHERE: May Nursery (Gadsden County) 178 May Nursery Road, Havana, FL 32333

