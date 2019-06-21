News Releases from Region 05

EPA Partners with Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association to Announce Winners of Energy Saving Competition

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

COLUMBUS, Ohio (June 21, 2019) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) partnered with Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association (OHLA) to recognize Ohio hotels that were the most effective at saving energy during the past year. The award ceremony was held in Columbus, Ohio.

The OHLA “ENERGY STAR Battle of the Buildings” is a year-long competition for participating association members who took action to reduce their energy and water usage. Participants assess their buildings’ energy use by using EPA’s online tool, ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, and then work to improve their energy consumption. This friendly competition encourages energy-efficient practices.

This year, the winning hotels reduced enough energy to prevent more than 180 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. That reduction is equivalent to 23 homes’ energy use for an entire year or burning 21,300 gallons of gasoline. This year’s winners are:

Double Tree by Hilton Newark, first place for large hotel.

Hampton Inn Columbus Airport, second place for large hotel.

Holiday Inn Express Groveport, first place for smaller hotel.

Hampton Inn & Suites Columbus Hilliard, second place for smaller hotel.

“This is a great example of a public-private partnership that helps businesses voluntarily reduce energy, save money, and help prevent pollution,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp.

“We believe this program has the potential to provide more benefits to more hotels in years to come; to help us gain recognition for and raise the stature of our industry; to bring in more financial sponsorships; and to recognize the best of in our industry,” said OHLA Executive Director Joe Savarise.

EPA's online energy management and tracking tool allows people measure and track the energy and water performance of any building over time. ENERGY STAR is an EPA voluntary program that helps businesses and individuals save money and protect our climate through energy efficiency.

For more information about ENERGY STAR, please visit energystar.gov