EPA penalizes Murfreesboro-based seller of automobile ‘defeat devices’

June 4, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov James Pinkney ( pinkney.james@epa.gov Terry Johnson ( johnson.terry@epa.gov

NASHVILLE, TENN. (June 4, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has fined an automotive aftermarket parts distributor based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for allegedly selling illegal “defeat devices” designed to render automobile emission controls inoperative, in violation of the federal Clean Air Act.

Full Force Diesel Performance, Inc. (FFDP), paid $525,438 in civil penalties to settle the claims brought by the EPA. Over a period of two years, FFDP sold at least 1,719 aftermarket defeat devices, including 406 exhaust emission control delete hardware kits, 337 exhaust gas recirculation delete kits, 21 throttle valve delete hardware kits, and 955 tuning products.

“Cracking down on sellers of illegal defeat devices is a top enforcement priority for EPA,” said acting Regional Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “These illegal practices contribute to harmful air pollution and impede federal, state, and local efforts to implement air quality standards that protect public health. Emissions from mobile sources play a particularly important role in EPA’s Southeastern region, and the use of these defeat devices hampers our ability to maintain compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.”

As part of the settlement, FFDP agreed to certify that they have stopped selling devices that disable vehicle emission controls and removed from their webpages and social media accounts all advertisements, photos, videos, and information that relates to performing tampering and/or selling, offering to sell, and/or installing defeat devices.

Tampering with vehicle engines, including installation of aftermarket defeat devices intended to bypass manufacturer emission controls, results in significantly higher releases of nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, both of which contribute to serious public health problems in the United States. These problems include premature mortality, aggravation of respiratory and cardiovascular disease, aggravation of existing asthma, acute respiratory symptoms, chronic bronchitis, and decreased lung function. Numerous studies also link diesel exhaust to increased incidence of lung cancer.

Stopping aftermarket defeat devices for vehicles and engines is a top priority for EPA.

Learn more: EPA’s efforts to stop the sale of illegal defeat devices

###