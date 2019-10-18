News Releases from Region 09

​EPA postponing start date on Factory Street removal

Agency expects to complete work in 2020

Contact Information: Alejandro Diaz (diaz.alejandro@epa.gov) 415-972-3242

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be moving back the planned start date on the removal of lead-contaminated soil that remains under Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood of Honolulu.

While EPA considers this work a priority, additional time is needed to find a location to dispose of project debris and soil with lower levels of lead. In the next month, EPA will cover potholes to reduce exposure to contaminated soil until the project can be completed.

For project updates, please visit our website: https://response.epa.gov/FactoryStreet

