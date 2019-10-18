An official website of the United States government.

​EPA postponing start date on Factory Street removal

Agency expects to complete work in 2020

10/18/2019
Alejandro Diaz (diaz.alejandro@epa.gov)
415-972-3242

HONOLULU – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be moving back the planned start date on the removal of lead-contaminated soil that remains under Factory Street in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood of Honolulu.

While EPA considers this work a priority, additional time is needed to find a location to dispose of project debris and soil with lower levels of lead.  In the next month, EPA will cover potholes to reduce exposure to contaminated soil until the project can be completed.

