News Releases from Region 04

EPA presents the former Myrtle Beach AFB with National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award

Contact Information: James Pinkney (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-9183 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main) AFCEC Public Affairs Linda Geissinger (916) 643-6420 x109

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (October 22, 2019) – Today, officials from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) presented the annual National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Award to the Air Force-led team responsible for the environmental cleanup and redevelopment of Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

The award recognizes hard work, innovative thinking, and cooperation among federal agencies, states, tribes, local partners, and developers to encourage restoration of federal sites for beneficial reuses. Cleaning up contaminated sites at federal facilities can serve as a catalyst for economic growth and community revitalization.

“EPA continues to be a collaborative partner in remediating our region’s most contaminated sites,” said EPA Region 4 Superfund Division Director Franklin E. Hill. “The redevelopment of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base serves as a catalyst for economic growth and revitalization in the Myrtle Beach area.”

“What was once Myrtle Beach AFB is now a thriving urban village, with residential developments and a Technology and Aerospace Park. It is a regional hub for job creation and tax base enhancement,” said Thomas (Buddy) Styers, Executive Director of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority, who will be speaking at the award ceremony.

“This important clean-up and reuse project is the product of many years of hard work and underscores the importance of collaborative relationships at the local, state, and federal levels,” Styers said.

Myrtle Beach’s team receiving the award includes members from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority, US EPA Region 4, South Carolina Department of Environmental Control, and the Myrtle Beach Restoration Advisory Board. All have worked on the remediation and redevelopment of the former military base since its closure in 1993.

The EPA noted the unique partnership between the Air Force and the community to facilitate rapid cleanup and reuse, and transform the former base into an economic engine for the region.

The 3,936-acre former Air Force base is now home to Myrtle Beach International Airport; over 1,200 new homes; a dozen parks; walking paths and sporting facilities; a golf course; a college; a new technology and aerospace business park; and a centerpiece commercial district called The Market Common, which features various shops, and restaurants. This redevelopment project has had a large economic impact on Horry County by employing 25,781 people and providing $2,972,700,000 in annual economic activity and $119,872,710 in annual tax revenue.

Awards were provided in four categories: National Priorities List (NPL) Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) sites; NPL sites, non-NPL sites; and non-NPL BRAC sites. Myrtle Beach won the Non-NPL BRAC category.

For more information about these award winners, please visit https://www.epa.gov/fedfac/2019-national-federal-facility-excellence-site-reuse-awards.

For more information about cleanups at federal facilities, please visit www.epa.gov/fedfac.

For more information about Superfund redevelopment, please visit the https://www.epa.gov/superfund-redevelopment-initiative.

# # #