EPA proposes to delete portion of Escambia Wood—Pensacola Superfund site in Pensacola, Florida from Superfund list

Public comments will be accepted by the agency until August 21, 2019

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (July 30, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced its intent to delete a portion of the Escambia Wood—Pensacola Superfund site from the National Priorities List (NPL) of the nation’s most contaminated sites. EPA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection have determined that all required cleanup activities are complete in the area proposed for deletion. EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed action through August 21, 2019.

“We celebrate the progress EPA and our partners continue to make in cleaning up contaminated property in Pensacola and returning that land to productive use,” EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. "A successful cleanup is a win-win that supports economic growth and a more sustainable community."

EPA is proposing to delete 50 acres from the site, about half of the property consisting of Operable Unit One, where soil remediation and cleanup activities have been completed. The residential properties included in the deletion are: Oak Park, Escambia Arms, Herman & Pearl and Clarinda Triangle. The remaining areas of Operable Unit One (about 50 acres) and Operable Unit Two (which addresses groundwater) will remain on the NPL and are not being considered for deletion as part of this action. Escambia County, who owns the proposed property, is currently working to redevelop the property for future use as the Midtown Commerce Park.

EPA placed the site on the NPL in 1994 due to soil and groundwater contamination, mainly creosote and pentachlorophenol, associated with a historic wood-treating facility that operated from 1942 to 1982. The site includes the 31-acre former facility, as well as 70 acres of nearby former neighborhoods. Neighboring residents are not at risk for soil and groundwater contamination as soil contamination from the site has been addressed and drinking water is supplied by the public water supply.

The former facility was located at 3910 North Palafox Street in Pensacola. The site is in a mixed industrial and residential area, bordered on the north by former residential neighborhoods, on the west by Palafox Street, on the east by a Railroad Switchyard, and on the south by an abandoned concrete plant and small industrial park. The site and the areas proposed for deletion will continue to be thoroughly evaluated every five years to ensure that remedies and controls remain protective of human health and the environment. The next five-year review will be completed in 2022.

For more information on the Escambia Wood—Pensacola Superfund site visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/escambia-wood-pensacola

For information on how to comment visit: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA_FRDOC_0001-24198

