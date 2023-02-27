EPA proposes deleting part of Aircraft Components, Inc. (D&L Sales) Superfund site in Benton Harbor, Michigan from NPL

February 27, 2023

Contact Information Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed removing the radiation portion of the Aircraft Components, Inc. (D&L Sales) Superfund site in Benton Harbor, Michigan from the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA deletes sites- or parts of sites- from the NPL only when no further cleanup is required. The cleanup of this portion, which involved removing and disposing of radiologically-contaminated soils offsite and demolishing buildings, utilities and foundations onsite, was completed in 2003. The chemical portion of the site was cleaned up in 2004 but will remain on the NPL until ongoing groundwater treatment and monitoring show that all regulatory standards are met.

The 17-acre Aircraft Components (D & L Sales) Superfund site is located next to the Paw Paw River in Benton Harbor. Several manufacturing companies operated on site, including an airplane parts resale business. EPA found that some of the aircraft parts had deteriorated, raising concerns that radioactive paint and dust could leak out.

Today, the site is part of a community-wide development project. Hole 14 of the Harbor Shores Golf Course is located on part of the site. The course is also connected to the local arts community, and features sculptures at each hole created by area artists. In 2018, a craft brewery warehouse opened on the remaining part of the site.

The NPL is a list of hazardous waste sites eligible for long-term remedial investigation and remedial action (cleanup) under the Superfund program. It includes the nation’s most serious uncontrolled or abandoned releases of contamination.

