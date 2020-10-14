News Releases from Region 05

EPA proposes groundwater, waste cleanup plan for the Lemberger Landfill and Lemberger Transport & Recycling Superfund sites

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release

WHITELAW, Wisc. (Oct. 14, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is proposing to modify the groundwater and waste cleanup at the Lemberger Landfill and Lemberger Transport & Recycling (LTR) Superfund sites, located in Manitowoc County. Comments on the proposed plan will be accepted through November 11.

With the goal of providing a cost-effective cleanup that protects people and the environment, complies with state and federal regulations, EPA proposes to change:

The groundwater cleanup for both sites from extracting and treating contaminated groundwater to a process called “monitored natural attenuation” for the remaining groundwater contamination.

The cleanup for the LTR waste materials, from “no further action” to requiring that controls are put in place to prevent future risk.

The groundwater cleanup standards for some of the sites’ contaminants of concern.

Located near the Branch River, the Lemberger Landfill was licensed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) as a sanitary landfill in 1969. The fence encloses about 40 acres of land, of which 21 acres were used for disposal. Approximately a quarter mile away is the LTR site, which was licensed by WDNR for industrial waste disposal in 1969 and then operated as an unlined disposal area from 1970 to 1976. The fence also encloses approximately 40 acres, of which 16 acres were used for disposal.

As required by Superfund law, EPA completed five, five-year reviews of the Lemberger sites since cleanup was completed in 1995. The reviews found the cleanup continues to protect people and the environment. The next scheduled review will be in 2025.

To request a virtual public meeting, contact Susan Pastor, pastor.susan@epa.gov, by Friday, Oct. 16.

The proposed cleanup plan and other site-related documents are available for review at the Manitowoc Public Library, 707 Quay St.

Online at: www.epa.gov/superfund/lemberger-landfill and www.epa.gov/superfund/lemberger-transport under Documents & Data.

