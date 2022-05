EPA Proposes Municipal Stormwater General Permit for the Protection of Communities in Puerto Rico

May 3, 2022

Contact Information 212-637-3662 John Senn ( senn.john@epa.gov 787-977-5869 Brenda Reyes ( reyes.brenda@epa.gov

SAN JUAN, P.R. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed a Clean Water Act (CWA) permit to address polluted stormwater runoff in 73 Puerto Rico communities. Stormwater from these communities is commonly transported through municipal separate storm sewer systems and then often discharged, untreated, into local water bodies. The conditions in the draft Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System general permit, systems covered by which are known as “MS4s,” work to ensure that pollutant discharges from small storm sewer systems are reduced to the maximum extent practicable, protect water quality, and satisfy appropriate water quality requirements.

“This proposed permit establish critical protections for waterways across Puerto Rico and safeguards public health and water quality,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “EPA is committed to ensuring communities in Puerto Rico have access to clean water, and permits like this one help government agencies better manage stormwater and reduce pollution.”

This general permit when finalized, will replace the previous, which expired on June 30, 2021. On March 31, 2022, EPA published in the Federal Register a notice of the availability of the draft general permit for small MS4s in the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and federal facilities within the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

The public has an ongoing opportunity to provide comments. Public comments must be received by May 15, 2022. Information on the draft Puerto Rico Small MS4 general permit, fact sheet and specific documents including the Federal Register notice of availability of the draft general permit, and other supporting materials are available at: https://www.epa.gov/npdes-permits/npdes-permits-phase-2-stormwater-program-puerto-rico. The Federal Register documents will also be posted to: https://regulations.gov under the following locator number: FRL-9647-01-R2.

