EPA proposes partial delisting of Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke Superfund Site in Ohio

Public comment period runs June 24 – July 24

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-038

IRONTON, Ohio (June 24, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed removing parts of the Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke Superfund Site, Ironton, from the National Priorities List (NPL). The partial deletion would include the tar plant and adjacent Ohio River sediments, as well as portions of the Goldcamp disposal area, the coke plant and lagoons.

The 129-acre Allied Chemical & Ironton Coke site consisted of a former coke plant, five former lagoons, a former tar plant, parts adjacent to a local stream known as Ice Creek, the Goldcamp disposal area and sediments in the adjacent Ohio River. Facility operations contaminated soil, sediment and groundwater with hazardous chemicals. The site was divided into three areas, or operable units, for cleanup.

EPA’s cleanup involved tearing down the former coke and tar plants, placing protective coverings over disposal areas and part of the adjacent Ohio River, excavating contaminated sediment and converting a former lagoon area into a wetlands ecosystem. The agency also removed about 375,000 tons of contaminated soil and coal from the property, installed a pump-and-treat system for groundwater and long-term monitoring, limited access to the site -- which is currently restricted to commercial and industrial use.

"EPA continues to make good on its commitment to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups so the sites can be restored to productive use," said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Encouraging redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission while helping the local economy in communities near Superfund sites."

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented with no further cleanup. Operations and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews continue as required.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period on the proposed partial delisting begins June 24 and closes July 24. The public may submit comments via:

Email: cibulskis.karen@epa.gov

https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1983-0002-0976

https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1983-0002-0975

https://www.regulations.gov/docketBrowser?rpp=25&so=DESC&sb=commentDueDate&po=0&dct=SR%2BO&np=0&D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1983-0002

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-chemical-ironton

