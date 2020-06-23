News Releases from Region 05

EPA proposes partial delisting of Douglas Road/Uniroyal, Inc. Landfill Superfund Site in Indiana

Public comment period runs June 23 – July 23

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 20-OPA-058

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (June 23, 2020) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed removing part of the Douglas Road/Uniroyal, Inc. Landfill Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL), which tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites. The agency has completed the cleanup of the landfill portion of the site.

"EPA continues to make good on its commitment to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups so the sites can be restored to productive use," said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Encouraging redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission while helping the local economy in communities near Superfund sites."

Between 1954 and 1979, a landfill operated on the Douglas Road/Uniroyal, Inc. site. Solvents, fly ash, paper, wood stock, rubber and plastic wrap were disposed of at the landfill, which led to soil and groundwater contamination. After closure, the landfill was covered with topsoil and seeded. The company filed for bankruptcy in 1991.

Following additional investigation, the cleanup began with EPA funding and Indiana Department of Environmental Management oversight. This included connecting about 100 homes to city water and constructing an artificial wetland and groundwater treatment system. EPA and IDEM also oversaw the installation of a low-permeability multi-layer containment system over the landfill and a landfill gas collection system.

The NPL tracks sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup, other than operation and maintenance, monitoring and five-year reviews, is required.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period on the delisting begins June 23 and closes July 23. The public may submit comments via:

Online: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2020-12826

https://www.regulations.gov/docketBrowser?rpp=25&so=ASC&sb=documentType&po=0&s=DOUGLAS&dct=SR%2BO&np=0&D=EPA-HQ-SFUND-1989-0008

Email: cibulskis.karen@epa.gov

For more information: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0501696

###