EPA proposes partial delisting of the New Brighton/Arden Hills/TCAAP site in New Brighton, Minn., from NPL

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. (Aug. 8, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed removing part of the New Brighton/Arden Hills/Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant (TCAAP) Superfund site from the National Priorities List (NPL). The 16,000-acre site includes the former munitions plant and parts of surrounding communities.

The NPL is a roster of the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.

The U.S. Army has completed the cleanup of about 2,400 acres of contaminated soil. The Army continues to clean up a plume of contaminated groundwater. From 1941-1981, the Army dumped waste from the plant at 14 locations contaminating soil, sediment and groundwater.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period on the proposed partial delisting began July 23 and closes Aug. 22, 2019. The public may submit comments three ways:

Online: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-15633.

Mail: Randolph Cano , EPA NPL Deletion Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (ST-6J), Chicago, IL 60604.

EPA NPL Deletion Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (ST-6J), Chicago, IL 60604. Email: cano.randolph@epa.gov.

To learn more about this site: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/new-brighton.

