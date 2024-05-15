EPA proposes PCBs cleanup plan for Spokane River

Public can comment on plan until July 15

May 15, 2024

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is accepting public comment on its proposed plan to reduce the amount of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, in the Spokane River basin.

PCBs in surface water readily accumulate in aquatic organisms, meaning even small amounts in the environment can pose health problems for people who consume fish.

The agency’s plan establishes a Total Maximum Daily Load for PCBs-- often referred to as a pollution budget – to protect human health and aquatic life along the Spokane and Little Spokane rivers of Washington and highlights the need to continue to reduce PCBs from both industries and communities in the Spokane Valley.

While PCBs were banned in 1979, they were widely used by multiple industries to lubricate and cool equipment and some of that equipment, like electrical transformers manufactured before the ban, are sources of the chemicals found in the 100 river miles of the Spokane River watershed.

For more information on how to comment on the draft plan, go to: https://www.epa.gov/tmdl/spokane-river-pcb-tmdls

EPA will be issuing the final Spokane River TMDL for PCBs by September 30, 2024.