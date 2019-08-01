News Releases from Region 05

EPA proposes to remove the Buckeye Reclamation Landfill site in Belmont County, Ohio, from NPL

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA058

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (Aug. 1, 2019) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed to remove the Buckeye Reclamation Landfill Superfund site in Belmont County, Ohio, from the National Priorities List (NPL). Cleanup is complete at the Superfund site.

The NPL is a roster of the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. The sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.

Deep underground coal mining occurred near the site until the early 1950s, and a landfill operated on-site from 1971 to 1991. The landfill was used for the disposal of industrial waste including sludge and liquids as well as municipal waste. The cleanup involved installing a solid cap over the landfill and building a wetland to treat the liquid that drains from the landfill.

EPA’s 30-day public comment period begins July 31 and closes Aug. 30, 2019. The public may submit comments three ways:

Online: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2019-16197.



Mail: Adrian Palomeque , EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (SI-6J), Chicago, IL 60604.



EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, 77 W. Jackson Blvd. (SI-6J), Chicago, IL 60604. Email: palomeque.adrian@epa.gov.

To learn more about this site: http://www.epa.gov/superfund/buckeye-reclamation.

###