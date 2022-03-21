EPA Proposes to Remove Former McKin Company Site In Gray, Maine From Superfund List

Public comments on proposal accepted for 30 days

March 22, 2022

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 Dave Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

(BOSTON) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing to delete the Former McKin Company Superfund Site located in Gray, Maine, from the National Priorities List (NPL). Deleting a site from the NPL signals to communities that cleanup of the contamination is complete and allows them to move forward in reusing and/or redeveloping the land as appropriate.

EPA has determined that the site cleanup at the McKin Co. site is complete, and no further site remediation activity is required. Operation, maintenance, and monitoring activities will continue at the site as needed. EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed deletion for 30 days. The McKin Co. Superfund Site is one of ten sites being proposed nationally for deletion from the NPL today. Further, one site in California has been removed from the NPL today.

Site Background:

The 7-acre Site is located 25 Mayall Road in Gray, Maine. A sand and gravel pit operated on the Site prior to a facility which opened in 1965 for the storage and disposal of liquid wastes. The facility expanded in 1972 to accommodate waste generated when a Norwegian tanker ran aground on a ledge in Hussey Sound, a shipping channel in Casco Bay, spilling 100,000 gallons of industrial fuel.

Between 1965 and 1978, the plant handled and disposed of a mixture of solvents, oils, and other chemicals. Operating facilities included an incinerator, a concrete block building, an asphalt-lined lagoon, and storage and fuel tanks. In 1973, residents reported odors in well water. In 1977, EPA confirmed that contaminated groundwater had reached many local private wells. These private water wells were disconnected, and an alternate water supply (bottled water) provided. The public water system was extended to the affected area in 1978, and all residents were connected to it. The site was added to the NPL September 8th, 1983.

Proposed Deletion Information:

Long-term stewardship of the site will be ongoing to maintain institutional controls, security and ensure future land use is consistent with the remediation. Superfund law requires reviews every five years after cleanups to ensure the remedy continues to protect human health and the environment. A proposed or final deletion does not prevent future actions under the Superfund law.

The NPL tracks the nation's most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program and once all the remedies are successfully implemented, EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list.

EPA's 30-day public comment period on the proposed deletion begins March 22nd, 2022 and closes April 20th, 2022. The public may submit comments by mail or email to:

Mail: John Bryant

US EPA Region 1 Mail code: 07-1

5 Post Office Square, Suite 100

Boston, MA 02109-3912

Email: bryant.john@epa.gov

The State of Maine has reviewed and commented on the proposed deletion and concurs with its issuance.

The Administrative Record on the Proposed Deletion can be found here: https://go.usa.gov/xtTjv

All Site related materials can be found on the EPA website at www.epa.gov/superfund/mckin; materials can also be accessed at the local public library:

Gray Town Public Library

5 Hancock St, Gray, ME 04039

(207) 657-4110