EPA Proposes Removing Chem-Solv Site from List of Nation’s Most Contaminated Sites

PHILADELPHIA (April 4, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it is seeking comments on the proposed deletion of the Chem-Solv, Inc. Site in Cheswold, Delaware, from the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL). The NPL is a list of the nation’s most contaminated hazardous waste sites. EPA deletes sites or parts of sites from the NPL when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment. Years, and sometimes decades, of complex investigation and cleanup work have gone into getting these sites to the point where they can be deleted from the NPL. “Deletions from the NPL can revitalize communities, raise property values, and promote economic growth by signaling to potential developers and financial institutions that cleanup is complete,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “This can be especially impactful for communities with environmental justice concerns.” The Chem-Solv, Inc. site is located on a 1.5-acre property in Cheswold, Delaware. Chem-Solv was a small solvent distillation facility beginning in 1982.



The facility recycled waste solvents, but in 1984 an explosion and fire at the site destroyed the facility. After the fire, authorities evaluated the Columbia Aquifer beneath the site and found high concentrations of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), primarily trichloroethene (TCE). TCE is a heavy colorless highly toxic liquid used as a solvent to clean electronic components and for dry cleaning. Groundwater recovery and treatment was conducted from 1997-2017. In 2017, groundwater sampling showed concentrations had dropped below cleanup levels and groundwater extraction and treatment was conditionally discontinued. EPA has conducted several five-year reviews of the site’s remedy. These reviews ensure that the remedies put in place protect public health and the environment, and that they function as intended. The most recent, 2018 Five-Year Review (PDF), concluded that the remedy continues to be protective of human health and the environment. A Groundwater Management Zone established by the State of Delaware that restricts groundwater use will remain in place until determined unnecessary. Based on monitoring data collected, EPA determined that the response at the Chem-Solv Site is complete and as a result, the Site has been proposed for deletion from the NPL. EPA published a Federal Register Notice on March 31, proposing to delete all or part of 10 sites from the NPL. There will be a public comment period through May 2. The agency plans to publish another notice with additional final and proposed deletions this fall. To comment, visit: http://www.regulations.gov EPA-HQ-OLEM-2021-0934