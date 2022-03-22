EPA is proposing to delete a portion of Libby, Montana Superfund site from National Priorities List

Public comments are being accepted on this proposed deletion through April 21.

March 22, 2022

Contact Information 720-595-8698 Barbara Khan ( khan.barbara@epa.gov

Libby, Mont. – EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) invite the public to comment on the proposal to delete Operable Unit 6 (OU6) of the Libby Asbestos Superfund site from the National Priorities List (NPL). Comments will be accepted from March 21 through April 21.

Operable Unit 6 includes BNSF-owned and operated railyards in the towns of Libby and Troy, MT and approximately 42 miles of railroad right-of-way. OU6 has been cleaned through remedial actions at other Operable Units of the site, including the former export plant (OU1), former screening plant (OU2) and residential and commercial areas in Libby (OU4) and Troy (OU7).

OU6 does not require any additional remedial action to protect human health and the environment and is therefore eligible to be partially deleted from the site. A partial deletion is part of the superfund process which can remove a section, or operable unit, of the site from the NPL because no additional remediation is expected. The area will continue to be subject to operation and maintenance activities, including regular reviews for protectiveness. EPA, in consultation with DEQ, will continue to address contamination concerns at remaining Operable Units of the Libby Asbestos site, which includes the former mine site. The proposal to delete OU6 is available at: http://www.regulations.gov under docket number: EPA-HQ-OLEM-2021-0922-0001

You may comment on the proposed partial deletion of OU6 using the following methods.

Online (follow instructions for submitting comments):

http://www.regulations.gov

By email:

superfund.docket@epa.gov

By mail:

Dania Zinner

U.S. EPA, Region 8 (SEM-RB)

1595 Wynkoop Street

Denver, CO 80202-1129

For more information about the Libby Superfund site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/libby-asbestos