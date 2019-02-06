News Releases from Region 02

EPA to Provide $2 Million in Grants to Port Authority Areas of New York and New Jersey to Reduce Air Pollution

Grant projected to replace up to 80 old trucks, eliminate 49.5 tons of nitrogen oxides and 16.5 tons of carbon monoxide

(New York, N.Y.) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it has allocated $2 million to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to replace up to 80 model year 2006 and older short-haul trucks that service Port Authority facilities with cleaner, newer model year trucks by offering truckers up to 50 percent of the cost to scrap and replace each vehicle up to $25,000.

“The Truck Replacement program is another example of how we are successfully partnering with the private sector by helping support businesses even as we clean up the environment,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “Pollution from diesel engines is linked to asthma, respiratory problems, heart attacks and is especially dangerous to children and the elderly. Reducing air pollution from diesel engines has enormous health benefits that translates directly into fewer hospitalizations and less missed days of work and school. Replacing old dirty trucks with newer ones makes a significant difference in areas around Port Authority facilities.”

This Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant will foster the replacement of older trucks with 2013 and newer trucks and will reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides. EPA expects this grant to result in emission reductions of 49.5 tons of nitrogen oxides, 16.5 tons of carbon monoxide and 2.15 tons of fine particulates per year. These are short-haul trucks, commonly called drayage trucks, which frequently call at the Port Authority’s Marine Terminals.

Background

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines. The particles in diesel exhaust can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose serious health risks, including increasing the risk of cancer and aggravating the symptoms of asthma and other respiratory problems. In addition, diesel exhaust contributes to already unhealthy levels of smog, which are formed when chemicals released by vehicles, power plants, and industrial boilers react in sunlight.

The Truck Replacement Program is one of many control measures created under the comprehensive Clean Air Strategy for the Port of New York and New Jersey developed by the Port Authority in partnership with EPA; the New York Shipping Association; North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority; New York Metropolitan Transportation Council; New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection; New York State Department of Environmental Conservation; NYC Office of the Mayor; and Cities of Newark, Elizabeth, Jersey City and Bayonne.

