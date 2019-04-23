News Releases from Region 01

EPA to Provide more than $2.6 Million in Grants for Wetland Programs Across New England

Contact Information: John Senn (senn.john@epa.gov) (617) 918-1019

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that state, local and tribal governments can apply for grants to develop or refine programs to protect, manage and restore wetlands across New England. EPA expects to provide $2,666,000 over the next two years for these wetland program development grants across the six New England states, with approximately equal allocations over fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Initial applications for the grants are due to EPA by May 24, 2019, and selected recipients will manage the assistance agreement for an initial project period of two years in length, starting no earlier than October 1, 2019.

"Healthy wetlands provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities across New England, and these grants will allow our state, local and tribal partners to make significant progress protecting these vital resources where it's needed most," said EPA New England acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "This funding demonstrates EPA's commitment to protect clean water, which is a top priority for EPA Administrator Wheeler."

The goals of the EPA's wetland program include increasing the quantity and quality of wetlands in the U.S. by conserving and restoring wetland acreage and improving conditions. In pursuing these goals, EPA seeks to develop the capacity of all levels of government to develop and refine effective, comprehensive programs for wetland protection and management. The primary focus for this request for applications is to provide grants to develop refine state and tribal wetland programs, with a secondary focus to develop or refine local programs at the county or municipal levels.

Eligible applicants under this request for applications are state, tribal, local government agencies and interstate or intertribal entities. To be eligible, projects must be performed within one or more of the six New England states (specifically Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont). If the applicant is an interstate agency, intertribal consortium, or university designated as an agency of a state government, they should describe how they have already and/or will continue their partnerships during the project.

EPA will host to information sessions for potential applicants on May 7, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (call in number is 202-991-0477, conference code is 3567353) and May 21, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. (call in number is 202-991-0477, conference code is 4523420).

For more information please visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/region-1-wetland-program-development-grant-request-applications