EPA provides $18.8 million for Idaho plan to improve drinking water, wastewater infrastructure

State estimates $72 million for wastewater, $61 million for drinking water projects

SEATTLE -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today approved funding in support of Idaho’s $61 million plan for key drinking water projects and $72 million plan to improve wastewater infrastructure.

The sources of funding for Idaho’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Intended Use Plan include an $11 million grant from EPA, $2.2 million state matching funds, along with $48 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous DWSRF loans. Similarly, the sources of funding for Idaho’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Intended Use Plan include a $7.8 million grant from EPA, $1.6 million in state matching funds, along with $62 million in interest earnings and repayments from previous CWSRF loans.

“The state revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick. “EPA is very proud to support Idaho’s plan and we remain committed to helping communities in the state with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources their health.”

The EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges. Similarly, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund helps states fund large wastewater and other water quality projects.

Some of the projects targeted for funding in the state’s 2020 DWSRF plan include:

$32 million to the City of Lewiston to upgrade their treatment, water supply, booster pumps, storage and the distribution system. The loan to Lewiston represents Idaho’s largest DWSRF loan to date.

$5.1 million to Cabinet Mountain Water District to construct new storage reservoirs, add water supply capacity, and improve the distribution system.

$1.4 million to Kootenai County Water District to replace main lines, install electric meters, and upgrade pumps.

The state’s list of wastewater projects to be funded include:

$450,000 to Moon Lake Ranch Owners Association for the abandonment of existing treatment, and transport of waste to the neighboring Eagle Sewer District.

$2.5 million to Fairfield for the repair of its collection system to fix problems with inflow and infiltration.

for the repair of its collection system to fix problems with inflow and infiltration. $150,000 to the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC) to fund the implementation of a statewide failing septic systems repair/replacement program.

$250,000 to Lewiston for a non-point source sponsorship loan. This project will convert existing individual septic systems and install additional wastewater collection lines in the East Orchards neighborhood of the City of Lewiston. The primary benefit is to reduce nutrient and pathogen loading to the groundwater sources that feed Lindsay Creek and Tammany Creek. Expected outcome is to reduce the number of existing septic systems by approximately 20 and to install approximately 1000 feet of 8" wastewater collection pipe.

A full list of Idaho’s DWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

http://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/60182892/dw-iup-fy20.pdf

A full list of Idaho’s CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

https://www.deq.idaho.gov/media/60182891/cwsrf-iup-fy20.pdf

