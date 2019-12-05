News Releases from Region 10

EPA provides $20.5 million for Alaska plan to improve drinking water, wastewater infrastructure

State estimates $56 million for wastewater, $28.7 million for drinking water projects

SEATTLE -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has approved funding in support of Alaska’s $56 million plan to construct key wastewater infrastructure projects, and its $28.7 million plan for bolstering drinking water projects.

The sources of funding for Alaska’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Intended Use Plan include a $9.5 million grant from EPA, $1.9 million state matching funds, plus repayments from prior CWSRF loans, and interest earnings. The state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Intended Use Plan includes an $11 million EPA grant, along with $2.2 million in state matching funds, plus repayments, and interest.

“The state revolving fund programs are essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Chris Hladick. “EPA is very proud to support Alaska’s plans and we remain committed to helping communities in Alaska with infrastructure improvements that protect their water resources”

The CWSRF program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities and other projects vital to protecting and improving water quality in rivers, lakes and streams for drinking water, recreation and natural habitat. The loans help communities keep sewer rates more affordable while addressing local water quality problems.

Similarly, the DWSRF program provides below-market rate loans for the construction of drinking water treatment facilities and other projects and activities vital to ensuring the delivery of clean and safe drinking water at the tap. The loans help communities keep water rates more affordable while addressing local water infrastructure challenges.

Some of the projects targeted for funding in the state’s 2020 CWSRF plan include:

$735,000 to the City of King Cove to replace a 50-year old lift station that has ongoing maintenance and safety issues.

$12.9 million to the Bristol Bay Borough for the Phase II Naknek Sewer System Improvements. This project will replace three aging wastewater lift stations and extend two sewer force mains.

$75,000 each as Micro Loans to the communities of Noorvik and Kotlik. The project to be funded in Noorvik is replacement of 300 feet of aboveground water and sewer utilidor. For Kotlik, the project involves renovation of five sewer connections, and installation of circulating pumps and shut-off valves.

A full list of CWSRF projects to be funded can be found at:

https://dec.alaska.gov/water/technical-assistance-and-financing/state-revolving-fund/intended-use-plans/

Some of the projects targeted for funding in the state’s 2020 DWSRF plan include:

$770,719 to the City of Togiak to design and construct a heat recovery system providing waste heat from the power plant to serve the water treatment plant.

$1.33 million to the Haines Borough to replace approximately 2,900 feet of aging, deteriorating asbestos cement pipe to prevent leaks or a major line break. Design of this work was completed under a previous SRF loan agreement.

$4 million to the City and Borough of Juneau to replace 5,200 feet of aging water line that has experienced numerous corrosion related failures in recent years.

$11 million to College Utilities Corporation in Fairbanks to design and construct the Pearl Creek Extension to provide potable water to approximately 749 previously unserved lots. The project will include installing high density polyethylene water main, a water storage reservoir, circulation station and a control system.

A full list of Alaska’s DWSRF projects can be found at:

https://dec.alaska.gov/water/technical-assistance-and-financing/state-revolving-fund/intended-use-plans/

For more information about EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program go to: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

For more information about EPA’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program go to: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf

