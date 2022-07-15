EPA Provides $5.5 Million in Infrastructure Funds to Clean up Bucks and Montgomery County Superfund Sites

PHILADELPHIA (July 15, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency broke ground today at the North Penn Area 6 Superfund site in Lansdale, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, where EPA is accelerating construction to clean up the site. North Penn Area 6 is one of 49 Superfund Sites nationwide to receive a total of $5.4 billion in new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for accelerating cleanup of legacy pollution.

The Chem Fab Superfund Site in Doylestown, Bucks County, is also among the 49 sites receiving this first wave of the Biden/Harris Administration’s BIL funding, allowing EPA to initiate work where Superfund construction projects were backlogged.

“Revitalizing communities and helping create economic vitality is a primary goal of EPA’s Superfund cleanups,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “Because of this infrastructure funding, people living and working in Lansdale and Doylestown can now look forward to these sites finally getting completely cleaned up and ultimately being transformed and reused for the benefit of those communities.”

The North Penn site received $4.9 million in BIL funding to remove and replace industrially contaminated soil. EPA plans to engage the community early and often to make sure they remain aware of planned construction activities and future work.

The Chem Fab Site received $6.3 million, $500,000 of which is from BIL, for construction of a state-of-the-art groundwater extraction and treatment system to treat contaminated groundwater and return it to nearby Cooks Run.

For more information on the North Penn Area 6 and Chem Fab Superfund Sites visit:

https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0301733

https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0300563