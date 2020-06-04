News Releases from Region 02

EPA Provides Additional Time for Public Review of Proposed Cleanup Plan to Address Groundwater Contamination at the Ringwood Mines/Landfill Superfund Site in New Jersey

Contact Information: Elias Rodriguez (rodriguez.elias@epa.gov) 212-637-3664

RINGWOOD, N.J. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period a fourth time to August 3, 2020, for its proposed cleanup plan to address groundwater and mine water contamination at the Ringwood Mines/Landfill Superfund Site in Ringwood. EPA is committed to provide the public ample time to review the proposed plan in light of COVID-related restrictions in place in New Jersey. EPA believes that this 60-day extension to August 3, along with the 120 days already provided for public review, will give the community an adequate opportunity to review the proposed plan.

EPA’s proposed plan to address contaminants in groundwater at the site provides for the installation of wells near the Peters Mine Pit and Peters Mine Pit Airshaft, perpendicular to the direction of groundwater flow, to introduce an oxygen-releasing compound into the aquifer to enhance the breakdown of contaminants.

The proposed plan also addresses contaminants in mine water in the Peters Mine Pit Airshaft by adding granular activated carbon and resin into the Peters Mine Pit Airshaft to treat contaminants. The Peters Mine Pit Airshaft would then be closed using conventional mine shaft closure technology. The specific technology will be determined during the design of the cleanup. With these combined actions, EPA expects to address an ongoing source of groundwater contamination and help the aquifer to recover. This plan also provides for long-term groundwater and surface water monitoring with regular reporting to ensure the protection of drinking water resources.

The EPA released the plan for public review on January 30, 2020 and held a public meeting to explain and to receive comments on the proposed plan on February 10, 2020.

Written comments on the proposed plan, postmarked no later than close of business August 3, 2020, may be mailed or emailed to: Joseph A. Gowers, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway, New York, NY 10007, Email: gowers.joe@epa.gov.

To view the EPA’s proposed plan for the groundwater and mine water at the site, please visit www.epa.gov/superfund/ringwood-mines

