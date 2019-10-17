News Releases from Region 05

EPA public meeting on October 24 to discuss cleanup at Vernay Laboratories site in Yellow Springs, Ohio

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (October 17, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will present the proposed cleanup options for the Vernay Laboratories Inc. site at a public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24 in Yellow Springs. The information session will run from 5-7 p.m. at the John Bryan Community Center, rooms A and B, 100 Dayton Street.

EPA is currently reviewing Vernay’s proposal to address soil and groundwater contamination at the site. The agency will provide an update on actions taken to date and Vernay’s proposed remedy and next steps. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Vernay owns a 10-acre facility located at 875 Dayton Street where specialty rubber components for the automotive, appliance, and medical industries were manufactured from the early 1950s through 2005. Structures at the site were demolished in 2009.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-vernay-laboratories-inc-facility-yellow-springs-oh#Status.