EPA Publishes a New Online Resource to Help Prevent Heavy Metal Exposures in Children

April 14, 2023

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released an online resource guide that connects the public to a suite of federal, state, and local resources in multiple languages on preventing heavy metal exposures from cultural products. Children and those who are pregnant are especially vulnerable to the health risks posed by exposure to heavy metals in certain products which may lead to long-term health risks. This newly available resource fulfills one of the many promised goals outlined in the 2022 EPA Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities, a strategy designed to reduce lead exposure in communities overburdened by pollution and advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to environmental justice and equity.

“One of EPA’s top priorities is protecting public health, especially the health of our children who are most vulnerable to health impacts from exposure to heavy metals such as lead,” said Clifford Villa, Deputy Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Land and Emergency Management. “The first step in preventing these exposures is knowing about them. This new resource guide increases access to vital environmental health information that can help protect children from harmful exposures in so many communities across the country.”

Some cultural products like cosmetics, religious powders, spices, traditional medicine, and cookware, can contain heavy metals such as lead, mercury, arsenic, and cadmium. Exposure to contaminants such as lead can cause health impacts, including reduced IQ, learning difficulties, and behavior issues like hyperactivity and inability to pay attention. These effects may not be visible because they manifest later in life. The Heavy Metals in Cultural Products Online Resource guide identifies outreach materials designed to teach the public about how to identify and reduce exposure from these hazardous products.

While EPA does not regulate lead in these types of products, exposure to lead in such products may contribute to overall high blood lead levels. EPA co-leads and works with federal partners through the President’s Task Force on Environmental Health Risks and Safety Risks to Children on topics of interest to children’s health, including lead exposures.

