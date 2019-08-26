News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Pushes Back on The Hill's Sexist Attack on EPA Employee

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON (August 26, 2019) —Late Friday, The Hill published an article misrepresenting EPA employees' time at the Agency. In this piece, The Hill chose to defame two EPA staffers as "controversial" for the apparent crime of working for the Trump Administration. At no point in the article did The Hill back up their headline and explain the supposed "controversy" that warranted this description.

In the article the author chooses to level a sexist attack against Veronica Darwin by referring to her only in relation to her husband, rather than highlighting her 18 years of environmental cleanup experience. Hoping to dupe readers into thinking she has not earned a position at the Agency, it should be noted this is her second time at EPA as she previously served as a career staffer for Region 9 for 7 years. After the Agency referenced her previous environmental experience (which was mentioned in an article cited by the author) in an email, The Hill chose to update their story by categorizing her environmental stewardship disparagingly as "life experience." After further discussion they changed it again to "professional experience."

The reporter also chose to ignore the comment from the Agency that answered her question within 5 minutes. Instead she stated that the EPA did not respond.

Henry Darwin, a former head of Arizona DEQ, will assume the position of EPA's Assistant Deputy Administrator where he will continue to implement EPA's Lean Management System and will travel extensively to EPA's regional offices as he has been doing. Veronica Darwin will return to working in state government in Arizona, this is after her considerable and successful work implementing the Superfund Task Force's recommendations and working on the Administrator's priorities dealing with children's health and developing EPA's action plan on lead. This is not controversial work.

Please see the statement below regarding Veronica Darwin's previous professional experience:

"Veronica Darwin has spent more than 18 years working extensively on environmental waste issues that included roles as a compliance officer at EPA’s Region 9 office (7 years), working in the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (total of 8 years) and as a physical scientist and regulatory specialist for Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (3 years)."

###