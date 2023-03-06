EPA Reaches Settlement with Ashtabula, Ohio Company for Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

March 6, 2023

Contact Information 3128861443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Huntsman Advanced Materials LLC of Ashtabula, Ohio to resolve alleged violations of its Clean Water Act permit limits for pollutant discharges.

Pollutants including chlorine, mercury and E. coli were discharged into the Diamond Shamrock tributary which flows to Fields Brook and the Ashtabula River. In June 2021, EPA issued an administrative order requiring the facility to upgrade wastewater treatment equipment and improve cleaning, maintenance, and sampling procedures. The company completed all actions and returned to compliance in August 2022. With today’s settlement, the company has agreed to pay a $180,000 penalty for these past violations.

Huntsman is in an area with environmental justice concerns. EPA works with all communities to address environmental issues and public health concerns.

For more information on the Clean Water Act, please visit EPA’s website.