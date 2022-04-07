EPA Reaches Settlement with JTR Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. in Monee, Illinois Regarding Regulations to Protect Ozone Layer

April 7, 2022

Chicago (April 7, 2022)--Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with JTR Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. in Monee, Illinois, to resolve alleged violations of Clean Air Act stratospheric ozone regulations.

EPA’s consent agreement and final order with JTR resolves alleged violations of regulations regarding the protection of the stratospheric ozone layer. JTR handles the maintenance, service, repair and disposal of appliances containing ozone-depleting refrigerants and their substitutes. EPA regulations prohibit anyone from knowingly venting or otherwise releasing refrigerant to the environment during work on appliances. EPA alleged that on at least two separate occasions, JTR knowingly vented R-22 and R-410a refrigerant during servicing of those appliances. Under the settlement, JTR will pay a $28,919 civil penalty and resolve the alleged violations.

Releases of refrigerants like R-22 deplete stratospheric ozone and violate requirements under the Clean Air Act National Recycling and Emission Reduction Program. The National Recycling and Emission Reduction Program governs the management of ozone-depleting substances and substitutes and implements the United States’ mandates under the 1991 Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer. R-410a is a substitute refrigerant, and, while not ozone-depleting, has a global warming potential of 2,090 times carbon dioxide and is prohibited from being directly released to the atmosphere.

The ozone layer protects the earth from the adverse effects of ultra-violet radiation which is known to cause cancers, immune system suppression, and cataracts. In addition, excessive UV radiation can harm crops, plankton production, and the marine food chain.

