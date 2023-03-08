EPA Reaches Settlement with Two Indiana Companies to Halt Sales of Illegal Vehicle Emission Defeat Devices

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Global Xpress Parts LLC of Elwood, Indiana, and Extra Power Performance LLC of Carmel, Indiana to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations involving the sale of “defeat devices” designed to bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems.

Under the settlement, the companies will pay a combined $552,590 penalty. The companies have also agreed to cease all tampering – and to stop manufacturing or selling defeat devices.

As a result of EPA's efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, cars and trucks manufactured today emit far less pollution than older vehicles. To meet EPA's emission standards, engine manufacturers have carefully calibrated their engines and installed sophisticated emissions control systems.

EPA testing shows that defeat devices can substantially increase vehicle pollution which contributes to a variety of health problems. These include premature death in people with heart or lung disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma and decreased lung function. Because excess emissions from vehicles with defeat devices can disproportionately affect communities near highways and freight facilities, EPA regards halting the manufacture, sale, offering for sale, and installation of defeat devices as a key issue in working toward environmental justice.

More information regarding this action and EPA’s National Compliance Initiative for Stopping Aftermarket Defeat Devices for Vehicles and Engines can be found here.