EPA Reaches Settlement with Two Metro Detroit Companies to Halt Sales of Illegal Vehicle Emission Defeat Devices

June 2, 2023

CHICAGO (June 2, 2023) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Green Diesel Engineering LLC and CAV Engineering LLC of Commerce Township, Michigan, to resolve alleged Clean Air Act violations from the sale of “defeat devices” designed to bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems.

"Selling and installing defeat devices on vehicles and engines will not be tolerated," said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore. "Emission control systems on vehicles protect public health by reducing pollution, which is why EPA is committed to ensuring that companies comply with the Clean Air Act."

Green Diesel Engineering and CAV Engineering will pay a total civil penalty of $350,000 and have agreed to cease all tampering and manufacturing or sale of defeat devices. The settlement will help prevent excess emissions of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and particulate matter.

As a result of EPA's efforts to improve air quality and fuel efficiency, cars and trucks manufactured today emit far less pollution than older vehicles. To meet EPA's emission standards, engine manufacturers have carefully calibrated their engines and installed sophisticated emissions control systems.

EPA testing shows that defeat devices can substantially increase vehicle pollution which contributes to a variety of health problems. These include premature death in people with heart or lung disease, heart attacks, irregular heartbeat, aggravated asthma, and decreased lung function. Since excess emissions can disproportionately affect residents living in communities near highways and freight facilities, EPA regards halting the manufacture, sale, offering for sale, and installation of defeat devices as key issues in working toward environmental justice.

More information on this enforcement action, part of EPA's National Compliance Initiative for Stopping Aftermarket Defeat Devices for Vehicles and Engines, can be found here.