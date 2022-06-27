EPA Reaches Settlement with Vytex Corporation of Twinsburg, Ohio, Resolving Alleged Violations of EPA’s Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting Rule

Chicago (June 27, 2022)--Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Vytex Corporation in Twinsburg, Ohio, to resolve alleged violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair, and Painting (RRP) Rule. The settlement includes a $112,346 civil penalty.

EPA alleged that Vytex, a renovation firm that performs window and door replacement in Ohio, failed to comply with the Lead RRP Rule at various properties the company worked on from 2018 to 2019. EPA alleged Vytex did not provide the “Renovate Right” pamphlet before beginning renovation activities, which is intended to provide owners and/or occupants with information regarding potential lead-based paint hazards. EPA also alleged Vytex did not comply with all renovator certification and recordkeeping requirements at properties it worked on. Under the settlement with EPA, Vytex has agreed to comply with the RRP Rule in all future renovation activities and will pay a civil penalty of $112,346 to the federal government.

EPA has designated the reduction of childhood lead exposures as a high priority and is committed to implementing the Federal Action Plan to Reduce Childhood Lead Exposures and Associated Health Impacts. Though lead is harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children under the age of six and can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement in children. While lead is dangerous to all children, not all children are equally exposed to lead, nor do they suffer the same consequences of exposure. The harmful impacts of lead disproportionately impact environmentally overburdened, low-income families and their communities.

