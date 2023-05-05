EPA Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Small Businesses During National Small Business Week

May 5, 2023

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON – This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) celebrated National Small Business Week, paying tribute to the 33.1 million American small businesses that employ almost half of the private-sector workforce. In observance of National Small Business Week, EPA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU) hosted a series of events that included small business contracting training and a vendor engagement event that connected small businesses with EPA program officials and large prime contractors.



“EPA has long recognized the vital role small businesses play in powering the country’s economy,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “As an Agency, we will continue to champion small businesses, supporting their growth and resiliency as we work to carry out the Agency’s human health and environmental protection mission.”



The highlight of the week’s activities was the EPA Administrator’s 33rd Annual Small Business Program Awards Ceremony, held on May 4, 2023. The ceremony honored exemplary EPA employees and program offices, as well as industry and state partners who contributed to EPA’s small business championship in Fiscal Year 2022.



The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Liz Sheetz, Chief Marketing Officer of Tunheim Partners, Inc., the recipient of this year’s Administrator’s Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a women-owned small business.



A complete list of the award recipients can be found at the end of this press release.

Outstanding Direct Procurement Program Achievement

Office of Mission Support:

Holly Fenderson

Chi Tran

Sarah Burke

Quoc Bui

Marcus Banks

Emily McLeod

Jennifer Cranford

Dawn Roman Brown

Ryan Rodriguez

John Liertz

Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention:

Deon Moore

Cathleen Stewart

LaTangila Edwards

John Pates

Sheila Brown

Isaac Francois

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Small Business Contractor

Microvi Biotech, Inc.



Outstanding Accomplishments by a Women-Owned Small Business Contractor

Tunheim Partners, Inc.

Outstanding Accomplishments by a HUBZone Small Business Contractor

Nuka Research and Planning Group, LLC

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Contractor

Logzone, Inc.

Outstanding Accomplishments by a Group in Support of Small Businesses

Impacted by EPA Regulations

Region 3:

Kellee Haye

John Robb

Sella Burchette

Nathanial Work

Award for Outstanding Accomplishments by a State Small Business Environmental Assistance Provider in Providing Technical Environmental Assistance to the Small Business Community

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s SBEAP

Recognition of Team Effort:

Christine Hoefler

Kaitlin Urso

OSDBU Director’s Awards for Exceeding at Least Four of the Five Small and Socioeconomic Business Goals

Office of Inspector General

Office of Mission Support

Office of Research and Development

Crystal Duck Awards