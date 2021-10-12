EPA to Recognize the BRAC-Transferred Properties at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida with 2021 National Federal Facility Excellence in Site Reuse Awards

October 12, 2021

KEY WEST, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a virtual award ceremony to recognize the U.S. Navy, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), city of Key West, Charley Toppino & Sons, Inc. and MSE for their site reuse efforts at the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC)-transferred properties at Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida.

The event will be conducted virtually through Zoom Webinar Link.

WHO: EPA Office of Land and Emergency Management Deputy Assistant Administrator Carlton Waterhouse

EPA Acting Region 4 Deputy Regional Administrator Carol Monell

Naval Air Station Key West Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Sohaney

City of Key West Mayor Teri Johnston

FDEP Division Director for Waste Management Tim Bahr

WHAT: Virtual award ceremony recognizing U.S. Navy, FDEP, city of Key West, Charley Toppino & Sons, Inc. and MSE for their site reuse efforts at the BRAC-transferred properties at the Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida.

WHEN: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom Webinar (click hyperlink)

RSVP: ***Interested credentialed media should e-mail an RSVP to region4press@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.